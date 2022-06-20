- Home
Iran Monitoring All Movements of Foreign Powers in Region - Army Commander
By Staff, Agencies
Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that Iran's air defense forces monitor all movements of foreign powers in the region, adding that the enemies are afraid of such power.
General Sabahifard made the remarks on Sunday, during which he underscored that Iranian air defense radars enjoy the most advanced and indigenous technologies which are constantly being upgraded.
“Today, army radars and air defense systems constantly monitor all movements of foreign powers in the region,” the commander underlined.
The might of Iran's air defense depends on the ability of domestic specialists, he also said, stressing that the enemies are afraid of the power of Iran's air defense.
The enemies know that Iran is fully aware of their actions and prepared [to respond], General Sabahifard noted, adding that Iran will give an authoritative response to the slightest mistake by the enemies.
