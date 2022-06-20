No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Iran Monitoring All Movements of Foreign Powers in Region - Army Commander

Iran Monitoring All Movements of Foreign Powers in Region - Army Commander
folder_openIran access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that Iran's air defense forces monitor all movements of foreign powers in the region, adding that the enemies are afraid of such power.

General Sabahifard made the remarks on Sunday, during which he underscored that Iranian air defense radars enjoy the most advanced and indigenous technologies which are constantly being upgraded.

“Today, army radars and air defense systems constantly monitor all movements of foreign powers in the region,” the commander underlined.

The might of Iran's air defense depends on the ability of domestic specialists, he also said, stressing that the enemies are afraid of the power of Iran's air defense.

The enemies know that Iran is fully aware of their actions and prepared [to respond], General Sabahifard noted, adding that Iran will give an authoritative response to the slightest mistake by the enemies.

Iran IranianArmy

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Monitoring All Movements of Foreign Powers in Region - Army Commander

Iran Monitoring All Movements of Foreign Powers in Region - Army Commander

14 hours ago
Iran Warns of Harm to Regional Stability Ahead of Biden’s ME Visit

Iran Warns of Harm to Regional Stability Ahead of Biden’s ME Visit

2 days ago
Iran Notified IAEA of Natanz Construction Work – AEOI

Iran Notified IAEA of Natanz Construction Work – AEOI

2 days ago
Iran Blasts IAEA for Repeating Old Allegations Based on Bogus “Israeli” Claims

Iran Blasts IAEA for Repeating Old Allegations Based on Bogus “Israeli” Claims

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 20-06-2022 Hour: 02:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot