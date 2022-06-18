“Israel” Strikes Various Sites across Gaza Strip

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” military aircraft have carried out a series of airstrikes against targets in the central and northern parts of Gaza Strip as the Zionist entity continues its acts of aggression against the besieged Palestinian coastal sliver.

According to the official Palestinian Wafa news agency, an armed “Israeli” unmanned aerial vehicle fired a missile at a site in the center of the Strip in the early hours of Saturday, followed by four other missiles launched by warplanes. The airstrikes destroyed the building and caused a fire in the area.

An “Israeli” fighter jets also fired two missiles at Malaka site, which lies east of Zeitoun district and in the southern part of Gaza City, leveling it to the ground.

Balls of flame shot into the air, leaving dark smoke drifting over the territory, after the strikes.

The report added that a drone struck a location north of Beit Lahiya city in the northern Gaza Strip, completely destroying it and causing damage to nearby homes.

“Israeli” warplanes and unnamed aerial vehicles reportedly continue to fly over the Gaza Strip and more explosions are being heard every now and then.

The “Israel” army said in a statement that its aircraft hit a number of targets belonging to Hamas resistance movement. No immediate reports of casualties in the aerial assaults were available.

The statement added that the strikes were conducted in response to a rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave towards the Occupied city of Askalan.

The developments came after three young Palestinians were martyred and 12 others wounded on Friday during an “Israeli” army raid on the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Meanwhile, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem has strongly denounced the latest “Israeli” airstrikes against the Gaza Strip.

He stated that the aerial assaults are an extension of the Tel Aviv entity’s acts of aggression against al-Quds city and elsewhere in the occupied Palestinian territories – the last of which was the assassination of three resistance fighters from the city of Jenin.

Qassem emphasized that the occupying “Israeli” regime is desperately and unsuccessfully attempting to suppress the rising revolutionary spirit throughout Palestinian lands by means of such vicious attacks.

“The resistance front will always provide protection for the Palestinian nation, shield them against any harms, and its sword will strike the enemy,” the Hamas spokesman said.

“Despite the recent aggression, we will continue our legitimate struggle and fight against occupiers until full liberation of our lands and achievement of freedom and independence,” Qassem pointed out.