No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Russian Oil Chief: Europe is Committing Energy Suicide

Russian Oil Chief: Europe is Committing Energy Suicide
folder_openMore from Europe access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The head of Russian oil giant, Rosneft, Igor Sechin warned that the European states are shooting themselves in the foot by imposing restrictions on Russia.

“Europe is committing energy suicide by imposing sanctions on Russia,” Sechin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum [SPIEF]. “They [European states] lose their identity and competitive power to the US.”

The Rosneft chief also said the sanctions have done away with the “green transition,” as the European leaders no longer need it for “market manipulation, since more blunt and radical approaches are being applied.”

According to Sechin, what remains of Europe’s “green rhetoric” completely contradicts actual practice, as the the nations across the region seek to find sources to replace Russian oil at any cost.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the sanctions a double-edged sword, saying Western leaders have caused significant damage to the economies of their nations by imposing the restrictions. Putin added that the EU’s direct losses from the sanctions could exceed $400 billion in one year, and the costs will be shouldered by EU citizens.
 

Russia EuropeanUnion

Comments

  1. Related News
Russian Oil Chief: Europe is Committing Energy Suicide

Russian Oil Chief: Europe is Committing Energy Suicide

2 hours ago
Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’

Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’

7 hours ago
Putin to Give ‘Extremely Important’ Speech at SPIEF 2022 - Kremlin

Putin to Give ‘Extremely Important’ Speech at SPIEF 2022 - Kremlin

one day ago
UK Approves US Extradition of Assange

UK Approves US Extradition of Assange

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 18-06-2022 Hour: 02:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot