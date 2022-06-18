No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Yemeni Childhood Pays the Price of Enhancing the Biden-MBS Ties

Yemeni Childhood Pays the Price of Enhancing the Biden-MBS Ties
folder_openYemen access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

On the eve of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-American coalition of aggression steps up its horrible crimes in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the pretext of ‘human rights’ is still being used as a weapon against the rivals of the United States, whose partners are licensed to commit grave violations and are ‘awarded’ with new weapons.

In the latest massacre committed by the Saudi kingdom of terrorism, a 10-month old baby was martyred and two ladies sustained injuries due to the Saudi artillery shelling of al-Raqou border area in the Munabbih Directorate in Yemen’s Saada.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

yemen JoeBiden SaudiArabia MBS UnitedStates SaudiWarOnYemen 7YearsOfWarOnYemen

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemeni Childhood Pays the Price of Enhancing the Biden-MBS Ties

Yemeni Childhood Pays the Price of Enhancing the Biden-MBS Ties

2 hours ago
Yemen Truce a Step toward Broader Peace Deal - UN Envoy

Yemen Truce a Step toward Broader Peace Deal - UN Envoy

7 hours ago
Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce

Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce

2 days ago
Yemen Truce Offers Rare Opportunity to Pivot toward Peace, Shouldn’t Be Lost - UN Envoy

Yemen Truce Offers Rare Opportunity to Pivot toward Peace, Shouldn’t Be Lost - UN Envoy

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 18-06-2022 Hour: 02:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot