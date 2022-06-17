No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase

Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani unveiled on Friday plans to update and modernize the Tehran’s naval fleet in proportion to the regional threats. 

Ashtiani’s announcement came during his visit to the coastal province of Hormozgan in southern Iran to observe the process of manufacturing the latest homegrown destroyers, military vessels and submarines.

Highlighting Iran’s geopolitical position in the region and the strategic importance that the Persian Gulf has for the Islamic Republic, he said, “The Defense Ministry will update and furnish the naval fleet of the Armed Forces proportional to the needs of the Armed Forces and the regional threats across all territorial waters.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the presence of aliens and the ultra-regional forces as the cause of insecurity in the region,” the defense minister added.

He further added: “Our message for the region and the world is peace and tranquility. On the other hand, we believe that regional peace and stability will be achievable with the presence and cooperation of all countries of the region.”

Reaffirming the Defense Ministry’s commitment to the extension of Iran’s defense power in all spheres, particularly the naval power, Brigadier General Ashtiani stressed that the military forces would not hesitate about protecting the Iranian nation’s interests and combatting the threats.

Iran MohammadRezaAshtiani

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase

Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase

4 hours ago
Iran’s President: Foreign Meddling Complicates Regional Problems

Iran’s President: Foreign Meddling Complicates Regional Problems

5 hours ago
Iranian President Orders Domestic Production of Passenger Plane

Iranian President Orders Domestic Production of Passenger Plane

6 hours ago
Iran Arrests Person Linked With Two French Spies

Iran Arrests Person Linked With Two French Spies

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 17-06-2022 Hour: 02:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot