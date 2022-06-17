No Script

Bennett Discusses Forming Alternative Zionist Gov’t with Opposition

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation regime’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reportedly discussed setting up an alternative government with the opposition Likud party on Thursday.

A possible deal was discussed during a meeting with political advisers in Tel Aviv, according to ‘Israeli’ Kan channel. As Bennett’s governing coalition lost its majority in the 120-seat parliament in April, talks about an alternative government - which could be set up without holding new elections - intensified in recent weeks. 

To form an alternative government, Bennett would need to assemble a majority.

His Yamina party denied reports about negotiations on the matter with right-wing Likud party head and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the meantime, Likud officials were said to be trying to contact Yamina MK Nir Orbach in an attempt to convince him to join the opposition, according to Walla! News.

Bennett’s former ally, who recently froze his membership in the coalition until a contentious West Bank bill passed, reportedly did not respond to Likud’s calls.

Earlier on Wednesday, sources in the Likud party predicted that Bennett's coalition would soon end, expecting that Orbach would join the opposition in the vote to dissolve the current government.

