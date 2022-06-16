No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Detain 11 Palestinians from the West Bank

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Detain 11 Palestinians from the West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation military said its forces arrested 11 Palestinian citizens on Thursday at dawn during a campaign in different areas of the West Bank.

In a statement, the ‘Israeli’ occupation army said that the detention took place in al-Khalil, Bethlehem, Tulkarem, Silwad, Hableh, Kafr Qaddum and Shuweika.

Local sources said that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed areas in Tulkarem and kidnaped three citizens from their homes.

Two other citizens were taken prisoners during ‘Israeli’ raids on homes in Kafr Qaddum town, east of Qalqilya.

The Zionist forces also kidnapped two others from al-Khalil and Aida refugee camp in northern Bethlehem.

In occupied al-Quds, the Zionist police kidnaped a young man after ransacking his home in Silwan district, south of the Aqsa Mosque.

Israel Palestine westbank IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Detain 11 Palestinians from the West Bank

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Detain 11 Palestinians from the West Bank

one hour ago
‘Israeli’ Entity Plans To Seize Big Tract of Palestinian Land in New Land Grab Bid

‘Israeli’ Entity Plans To Seize Big Tract of Palestinian Land in New Land Grab Bid

3 hours ago
‘Israel’ Demolished 1k+ Palestinian Structures in 2021, Displaced More Than 1,800 Civilians

‘Israel’ Demolished 1k+ Palestinian Structures in 2021, Displaced More Than 1,800 Civilians

2 days ago
WP: Abu Akleh Murdered By ‘Israeli’ Gunman

WP: Abu Akleh Murdered By ‘Israeli’ Gunman

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 16-06-2022 Hour: 02:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot