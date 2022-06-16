No Script

Iran Arrests Person Linked With Two French Spies

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Intelligence Forces announced the detention of a person who was linked with the espionage operations performed by two French nationals in Iran.

Intelligence Forces of West Azarbaijan Province arrested the convict while trying to flee the country with the support of dissident groups.

The detainee had coordinated two French spies' actions who sought to foment chaos in the country last month.

Earlier on May 12, the Iranian intelligence ministry said that its forces have arrested two French spies, Cécile Kohler, 37, and Jacqeus Paris, 69, for attempting to stoke chaos and social disorder in Iran during protests by teachers.

The two French nationals traveled to Iran on April 28 as tourists but turned out to be spies for the Western agencies.

