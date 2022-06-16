Ohio Shooting: Multiple People Injured, One Killed

By Staff, Agencies

One person was killed and at least two other people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio, according to police.

Officers, who were called to the Glenwood Community Center in the Hilltop neighborhood just after 5 p.m., found two victims in a parking lot and located a third victim by following a trail of blood.

The victims, who were taken to Grant Medical Center and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, were identified as one male and two females. One of the women was the person killed.

One of the surviving victims is stable, but the other is in serious condition, according to police.

Detectives believe there may have been multiple shooters but no suspects have been identified at this time, according to Assistant Chief of Police LaShanna Potts.

Witnesses told a local ABC affiliate that an argument unfolded in the parking lot of the center, resulting in shots fired.

"Tragically, when arguments turn to violence, violence turns to using weapons, this is what you have," Potts told the outlet.

The community center is being used as a cooling center due to an ongoing heatwave. Over 117,000 residents across the state of Ohio lacked power as of Wednesday evening. The forecast hit 97 degrees, breaking a record from 1897.

"It's 90 degrees so all the cooling centers were filled to capacity," the assistant police chief said. "Unfortunately when you have people who handle problems with a weapon, we're going to see this."

The latest gun violence follows some of the most deadly mass shootings in US history.

On May 24, nineteen students and two teachers were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School by a gunman in Uvalde, Texas, 10 days after a mass shooting at a store in Buffalo, New York, left 10 people dead.

Following the two cold-blooded massacres, last month, 12 other mass shootings were recorded between Friday and Sunday.

Mass shootings were reported in many US states this past weekend, including California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, and Texas, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Congress is considering a new package of gun control legislation. A bipartisan group of 20 US senators announced Sunday that they had reached agreement on the framework of a plan to tighten gun control laws in the country.

If passed into law, the measure would be the first legislative deal in 30 years to try to curb what US officials, including President Joe Biden, often refer to as the epidemic of gun violence.