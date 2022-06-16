Iran ‘Self-sufficient, Independent’ In Ensuring Security – Armed Forces Spokesman

By Staff, Agencies

The Spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces said that unlike other dependent countries, Iran is self-sufficient and independent in ensuring its security.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi made the remarks in a meeting with the Friday prayers leader of Sanandaj in Kordestan Province on Tuesday and stated that many countries, that are heavily dependent on the United States, Britain, Zionist regime and Western countries, have delegated the provision of their security to foreign countries with utmost humiliation.

Enemies have tried to demoralize the spirit of the people of the country, promote corruption and disappoint them by changing the method and launching the soft war, cognitive and media warfare in cultural and religious fields but Iran as a country, benefited from strong and powerful Armed Forces, has created a unique deterrent policy in the field of defense and security, he added.

Friday prayers leader of Sanandaj, for his part, pointed to the role of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in encouraging the Islamic Ummah to practice resistance and confront the Global Arrogance and said that the enemy launched an all-out war against Iran in the early days of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution and imposed war on the country which dragged for eight years.

Under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini [RA], all plots and conspiracies waged by enemies against the country were foiled, Mamousta Fayegh Rostami added.

He pointed to the five components of security, sustainable economic development, ‘presence of economic activists’, unity and livelihood security and stated that these five components will reach the country to the pinnacle of development and progress.

Turning to the slogan of the current year named after by Leader of the Islamic Revolution entitled "Production: Knowledge-based, Job-Creating," the Friday prayers leader called on all government officials to make their utmost efforts to realize the objectives of the aforementioned motto.