What If Hezbollah Strikes the “Israeli” Ammonium Nitrate Stockpiles in the North?

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 49 minutes ago
By Al-Ahed News

An expert in hazardous materials has warned that the “Israeli” entity might suffer from a catastrophic blast Like the Beirut port explosion.

“‘Israel’ has an acute problem of ammonium nitrate factories located next to residential areas,” Danny Kronenberg said, in remarks published Sunday in the “Israeli” newspaper, Haaretz.

