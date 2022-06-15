No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Russia Urges Ukrainian Troops In Severodonetsk to Surrender

Russia Urges Ukrainian Troops In Severodonetsk to Surrender
folder_openRussia access_time 55 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russia urged the Ukrainian forces holed up in a chemical plant in the strategic city of Severodonetsk in the Donbass to lay down their arms by early Wednesday, as it pushes ahead to completely bring the eastern region under its control.

Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said on Tuesday Ukrainian forces should “stop their senseless resistance and lay down arms” from 8 a.m. Moscow time [0500 GMT].

He added that the civilians encircled in the Azot chemical plant would be let out through a humanitarian corridor.

Severodonetsk has been the epicenter of the battles in eastern Ukraine for control over the industrialized Donbass region, made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.

After the capture of Severodonetsk, Russian forces are expected to take control of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk to complete their takeover of the entire Donbass.

Russia launched its special military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Western countries responded to Russia’s operation by backing Ukraine with cash and increasingly heavy weaponry, while imposing unprecedented waves of sanction against Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly warned the West against continuing military assistance to Kiev, saying the weapons deliveries were “pouring oil on the flames of the war.”

Russia ukraine

Comments

  1. Related News
Russia Urges Ukrainian Troops In Severodonetsk to Surrender

Russia Urges Ukrainian Troops In Severodonetsk to Surrender

55 minutes ago
Over 1,000 Ukrainian Prisoners Sent To Russia for Investigation

Over 1,000 Ukrainian Prisoners Sent To Russia for Investigation

7 days ago
Lavrov Cancels Serbia Visit after Neighbors Close Airspace

Lavrov Cancels Serbia Visit after Neighbors Close Airspace

9 days ago
Putin: US, EU Inflation Result of Unprecedented Money-Printing

Putin: US, EU Inflation Result of Unprecedented Money-Printing

11 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 15-06-2022 Hour: 01:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot