Trump Blasts Jan. 6 Panel As “Kangaroo Court”

By Staff, Agencies

Former US president Donald Trump blasted the US House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on Capitol Hill, calling it “a kangaroo court” and a “mockery of justice” on Monday in a 12-page response to testimony released by the panel.

“They are desperate to change the narrative of a failing nation, without even making mention of the havoc and death caused by the Radical Left just months earlier,” Trump said in the statement, released by his Save America political action committee.

“Make no mistake, they control the government. They own this disaster. They are hoping that these hearings will somehow alter their failing prospects.”

His comments came as the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol held its second hearing, airing footage of testimony by Trump officials and associates to back the claim that the incident amounted to a "coup attempt."

Supporters of Trump broke into Washington, DC's Capitol building in the United States to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president, following Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

In his response, Trump said that “the truth is that Americans showed up in Washington, DC in massive numbers... on January 6th, 2021, to hold their elected officials accountable for the obvious signs of criminal activity throughout the Election.”