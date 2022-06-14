Iran Spox Derides US Reward for Information on IRG

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry scorned the US State Department’s move to offer a reward for information about the Islamic Revolution Guards’ financial mechanisms as a psychological operation.

Asked by reporters about the US State Department’s offer of reward for information on what it has called the IRG's financial networks, Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference on Monday that the fact that the IRG has become a nightmare for aggressors, rebels, terrorists, lawbreakers, disruptors of order, initiators of wars in the region, and violators is in fact a glory for Iran.

Hailing the IRG for ensuring stability and security in the region, the spokesman said the IRG has become a target of rancor and resentment expressed by lawbreaking actors.

“Such actions [by the US] are more of a psychological operation than having a real meaning,” he stated, noting that they reveal how impotent the US is in practice and how baseless its measures are as it has resorted to such counterintelligence campaigns in the media.

His comments came after the official Twitter account of the US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offered a reward of up to $15 million for information that helps “disrupt IRG's financial networks.”

The account has accused the IRG Quds Forces of conducting its activities around the world via proxies and using various financial means to bypass the US sanctions.