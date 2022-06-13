January 6 Probe Panel Says Has Enough Evidence to Criminally Indict Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Members of the US House committee probing the January 6 deadly insurrection on the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump said they have gathered enough evidence to indict the former president for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

The probe committee announced on Sunday that it had put together enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider a criminal indictment against Trump in an unprecedented move.

The select committee’s public hearings, launched last week, intend to put up a case against Trump that he was responsible for the January 6 riot, starting with knowingly spreading lies around the election, seeking to overturn the results, assembling the mob in the Capitol and failing to act to stop the violence.

According to Democratic lawmakers, additional evidence will be released during the hearings this week, which will show that Trump and some of his advisers engaged in a “massive effort” to spread misinformation, pressured the Justice Department to embrace his false claims, and urged then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject state electors and block the vote certification on January 6, 2021.

As the hearings unfold, California Democratic congressman and chairman of the US House intelligence committee Adam Schiff said he would like the Justice Department to “investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump.”

The committee on Sunday announced that Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, was among the witnesses scheduled to testify at a hearing on Monday that focuses on Trump's effort to spread his lies about a stolen election. Stepien was subpoenaed for his public testimony.

Trump’s spokesman, Taylor Budowich, said the committee's decision to call Stepien was politically motivated.

Monday's witness list also included BJay Pak, the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta who left his position on January 4, 2021, a day after an audio recording was made public in which Trump called him a “never-Trumper"; Chris Stirewalt, the former political editor for Fox News; noted Washington elections attorney Benjamin Ginsberg; and Al Schmidt, a former city commissioner in Philadelphia.

The panel will also focus on millions of dollars the Trump team raised in the run-up to the January 6 riot, according to a committee aide who wished for anonymity.

Committee members also emphasized they would present clear evidence that “multiple” Republican lawmakers, including Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry, had sought a pardon from Trump, which would protect him from prosecution.