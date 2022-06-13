No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Two IRG Servicemen Martyred in Line of Duty

Two IRG Servicemen Martyred in Line of Duty
folder_openIran access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Two members of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Aerospace Force have been martyred in the course of duty.

The IRGC base in Iran’s northern province of Markazi said in a statement that one of the Aerospace staffers, named Ali Kamani, has been martyred in a car accident in the line of duty.

The accident happened in Khomein city, 250 km south of the capital Tehran.

According to another report published by Fars on Monday, Mohammad Abdous, serving in the IRG Aerospace Force of Semnan, has been martyred in the course of duty.

Iran IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
Two IRG Servicemen Martyred in Line of Duty

Two IRG Servicemen Martyred in Line of Duty

12 hours ago
Iran Warns of Response to ‘Israeli’ Threats

Iran Warns of Response to ‘Israeli’ Threats

13 hours ago
Iran Uses Its Tools, Power in Response to Excessive Demands in Nuclear Talks - FM

Iran Uses Its Tools, Power in Response to Excessive Demands in Nuclear Talks - FM

14 hours ago
Imam Khamenei Hails Successful Resistance of Iran, Venezuela against US Pressures

Imam Khamenei Hails Successful Resistance of Iran, Venezuela against US Pressures

15 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 13-06-2022 Hour: 11:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot