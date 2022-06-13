- Home
‘Israel’ Worried Will Be Showered by Tens of Thousands of Rocket Bombs in War with Lebanon
By Staff
‘Israeli’ Walla! news website cited the head of the ‘Israeli’ occupation military’s ‘Home’ Front Command, Major General Ori Gordin as saying that he expects the launching of tens of thousands of rocket bombs on a daily basis on the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian cities in case of a future war with Lebanon.
Gordin made the remarks in the so-called ‘National’ Conference on the ‘Home Front’, hinting to the possible scenario from the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.
In the same event, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces chief of staff, Aviv Kochavi, said the biggest threat that ‘Israel’ faces is the nuclear threat and simultaneous missile attacks from all fronts.
