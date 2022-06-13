No Script

Iran Warns of Response to ‘Israeli’ Threats

folder_openIran access_time 13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian administration described the security of Iranian citizens as a red line for the Islamic Republic, warning the Zionist occupation regime that its hostile actions will get necessary reactions.

Asked about the ‘Israeli’ regime’s anti-Iran moves and threats, Ali Bahadori Jahromi told Tasnim on Monday that the illegitimate Zionist regime has been founded upon terrorism, cruelty, and violation of rights.

“The Islamic Republic’s red line is the security of its citizens. In order to protect the security and safeguard the safety of the public, it [Iran] will take whatever retaliatory measure necessary in response to any external action by that [Zionist] regime,” the spokesman added.

Bahadori Jahromi also called on international organizations to adopt a clear stance against the unlawful ‘Israeli’ measures and take explicit measures against Tel Aviv’s illegal and terrorist actions to rid the region of the effects of ‘Israel’s’ destructive activities.

In comments in December 2021, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi cautioned the enemies that any bellicose move will draw such a decisive response from the Iranian military forces that it will bring about a significant change in strategic equations.

Last week, the commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force warned the Zionist regime that any mistake in dealing with Iran could result in the flattening of Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Israel Iran

Comments

