No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Work Towards Oil Extraction from Karish Must Stop, O Enemy!

Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Work Towards Oil Extraction from Karish Must Stop, O Enemy!
folder_openVideo-Reader access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned the “Israelis” to stop any work regarding the extraction of oil and gas from the Karish field.

His Eminence’s remarks came in a televised speech on Thursday regarding another “Israeli” transgression embodied by the arrival of the floating gas rig from the Greek-founded, London-based Energean company to the Karish gas field.

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine sayyednasrallah Karish

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Work Towards Oil Extraction from Karish Must Stop, O Enemy!

Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Work Towards Oil Extraction from Karish Must Stop, O Enemy!

one hour ago
Sayyed Nasrallah to the “Israelis”: Stop Oil Extraction in Karish, Greek Company Must Withdraw Its Vessel Now

Sayyed Nasrallah to the “Israelis”: Stop Oil Extraction in Karish, Greek Company Must Withdraw Its Vessel Now

one day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech On May 10th, 2022

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech On May 10th, 2022

2 days ago
US Envoy to Visit Beirut for Talks over Lebanon Maritime Border with ‘Israeli’ Occupation Entity

US Envoy to Visit Beirut for Talks over Lebanon Maritime Border with ‘Israeli’ Occupation Entity

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 11-06-2022 Hour: 11:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot