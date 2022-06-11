- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Work Towards Oil Extraction from Karish Must Stop, O Enemy!
one hour ago

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned the “Israelis” to stop any work regarding the extraction of oil and gas from the Karish field.
His Eminence’s remarks came in a televised speech on Thursday regarding another “Israeli” transgression embodied by the arrival of the floating gas rig from the Greek-founded, London-based Energean company to the Karish gas field.
