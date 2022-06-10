Panicked “Israel” Admits: We’re Not Protecting “Karish”

Translated by Staff

“Israel” is in a state of panic. The “Israelis” have been gripped by fear following a stern warning from Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah concerning the extraction of oil and gas from the Karish field. Sayyed Nasrallah declared that the resistance was ready and able to prevent “Israel” from doing so.

Walla website highlighted those fears through “Israeli” military sources it described as being “familiar with the protection plan” that the “Israelis” have in place in the rig area. The sources fear that Hezbollah intends to protest against the “Israeli” decision to start extracting gas from the area.

The sources enumerated the various scenarios that the “Israeli” army is preparing to deal with. They initially referred to “shooting with light weapons to intimidate, the approach of naval vessels in a way that poses a threat, and an attempt to sabotage business.”

According to Walla, the “Israeli” army has allocated a force to gather focused intelligence on what is happening in the area and thwart any threats by responding quickly.

The site notes that despite the state of high alert, criticism has emerged from within the “Israeli” army about the extent of the navy's readiness for possible security scenarios.

Regarding the details of the protection plan, an “Israeli” military source stated that the army did not place enough forces around the rig, which in an instant turned into an "Israeli" strategic “asset” 80 kilometers from the coast of Haifa. The source considers this is a very complex event that requires military and diplomatic maneuvering.

The source stressed that this urges the occupation army to prepare for “extreme” scenarios, including drone attacks, a direct attack, and a missile attack.

Furthermore, the military source explains that the rig’s distance from the coast of the occupied territories makes the task very difficult, and this event requires protecting the movement of ships from the occupied territories and the landing of helicopters on the platform.

“At this stage, a missile boat and DEBORAH ships are operating in the maritime protection area, in addition to the protection ship (Sa'ar 6), which aims to defend ‘Israel's’ economic maritime space,” the source was quoted as saying, noting that they are not yet fully operational as planned, and various systems need to be installed on them.