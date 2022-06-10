Syrian Air Defenses Repel “Israeli” Attack on Damascus for Second Time This Week

By Staff, Agencies

For the second time this week, Syrian air defenses early on Friday intercepted the missiles launched by the “Israeli” military at targets south of the capital Damascus, bringing down most of them.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing a military source, said “Israeli” warplanes fired several missiles from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights at some targets south of Damascus at around 4:20 a.m. local time [0120 GMT] Friday, but Syrian air defenses brought down most of them.

The source noted that the strike resulted in one civilian injury as well as some material damage.

The development came days after “Israeli” warplanes fired a number of missiles at areas in the southern countryside of Damascus.

The air raid on Monday was carried out from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points south of the city of Damascus, SANA cited an unnamed military source saying at the time, adding that the Syrian air defenses intercepted the projectiles and shot down most of them.

Last month, Syria urged the United Nations to issue a "clear" condemnation of the “Israeli” regime's relentless airstrikes on the Arab country's territory.

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the president of the UN Security Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the country hoped the two bodies would "adopt a clear position on the ‘Israeli’ attacks on Syrian sovereignty".

Such unequivocal position, the letter added, should be "away from politicized considerations and calculations that contradict the well-established and clear legal and political positions of the United Nations and its bodies."

The ministry also urged the UN to demand that the aggressor abides by the relevant Security Council resolutions and to immediately and unconditionally stop threatening regional and international peace and security.