No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks 

Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks 
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The Zionist entity’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the UAE on Thursday for talks with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other senior officials.

“Today we will build another level onto the special bond forming between our ‘nations’, for the security and prosperity of both peoples,” Bennett claimed.

The visit comes after the UN's Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] on Wednesday, overwhelmingly passed a resolution criticizing Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.

“This is a significant resolution that exposes Iran's true face,” Bennett said after the vote.

Bennett told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and War Committee on Tuesday, that his government's strategy on Iran has changed.

“The days of Iran having immunity when it strikes against ‘Israel’ and spreads its ‘terrorism’ via proxies, are gone. We are operating everywhere and all the time, and will continue to do so,” he said.

Israel Iran UAE NaftaliBennett normalization

Comments

  1. Related News
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks 

Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks 

2 hours ago
Mossad Assassination Unit Commander Likely Killed in Erbil Attack

Mossad Assassination Unit Commander Likely Killed in Erbil Attack

4 hours ago
Dubai International Chamber to Open Office in Tel Aviv

Dubai International Chamber to Open Office in Tel Aviv

5 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech On May 10th, 2022

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech On May 10th, 2022

7 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 09-06-2022 Hour: 02:37 Beirut Timing

whatshot