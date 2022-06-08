No Script

Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv

folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Kiomars Heidari warned the “Israeli” entity that any mistake in dealing with Iran could result in the flattening of Tel Aviv and Haifa.

In comments at a military ceremony in Iran’s northwestern province of East Azarbaijan, Brigadier Heidari warned the Zionist entity’s officials against any miscalculation.

“Based on the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s orders, if any mistake was made by the enemy, Iran would raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground,” he added.

Denouncing the “Israeli” entity for the occupation of Muslim territories, the commander said those lands will rejoin the Islamic territories in less than 25 years.

Describing the Iranian Army’s achievements as a thorn in the side of the enemies, General Heidari said all Army Ground Force units are being equipped with precision strike, long-range and smart weapons.

“The range of the Army Ground Force’s drones and operational missiles have been extended,” he added.

 

 

