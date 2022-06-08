- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Thursday
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a televised speech to tackle the latest political developments.
The live speech is scheduled for Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at 20:35 Beirut time.
Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
