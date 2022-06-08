No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Thursday

folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a televised speech to tackle the latest political developments.

The live speech is scheduled for Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at 20:35 Beirut time.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

