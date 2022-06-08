Ukraine Slams “Israel”: Be Real

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine’s ambassador to the Zionist entity has slammed Tel Aviv for declining to supply Kiev with anti-tank munitions and a sophisticated missile system, insisting they are needed to fend off Russian forces.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk appealed for increased military assistance from the “Israeli” government, criticizing its alleged decision to deny Kiev a shipment of Spike anti-tank guided missiles.

“I want the ‘Israeli’ government to move away from its comfort zone and get back to reality,” he said, claiming that US officials signed off on the Spike missiles, which were to be transferred through Germany, but ‘Israel’ said no.”

Korniychuk’s comments appeared to confirm previous reports about the axed missile deal, which indicated the Spike transfer was discussed during a recent visit to the US by “Israeli" military officials.

However, the envoy argued that “military-technical support” from “Israel” is sorely needed as Ukrainian forces struggle to push back the Russian advance, citing both the Spike and Iron Dome missile systems.

“We need Iron Dome, which will allow us to save our civilian women and children from the shelling of the Russian missiles in our territory,” he said, adding “I do not want to call this a weapon. I call it protective gear that will protect our civilians. You cannot kill with it.”

Korniychuk also claimed that Ukraine would pay for the Iron Dome, saying “We don’t need a donation, we want to buy it.”