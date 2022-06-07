Palestine: A Land of Resistance and People Who Ruin the Dreams of ‘Israel’

By Sayyed Mehdi Rizvi* - Mumbai

Palestine remains a burning issue for the Muslims of the world.

The issue of Palestine is the most important issue of the Muslim world. No other international issue in the Muslim world is more important than it because the domination of the occupiers of Palestine and the holy city of al-Quds over this part that belongs to the Muslim nation [Ummah] is a source of many of the weaknesses and problems this nation is facing.

The pivot of the Aqsa Mosque’s Intifada is the holy city of al-Quds. In other words, the spark that provoked the anger of the Palestinian people was the Zionists' affront to the holy mosque. Having realized their great mission to safeguard the sanctity of one of the most sacred Islamic sites, the Palestinian people entered the arena of struggle against the Zionists.

The Occupation of Palestine: A long-held western wish

Certain western powers have always wished to occupy Palestine and the holy city of al-Quds and the fact that they imposed the long Crusades on Muslims is a clear sign of their greed for this holy land.

After the Allied Powers defeated the Ottomans and entered al-Quds, some of their commanders said, “Today the Crusades came to an end!”

The Palestinian uprising ruined all ‘Israeli’ calculations

The second point that is very important is that this uprising has ruined all calculations of this usurping Zionist regime. This is because their calculations were based on the assumption that over time the Palestinian people would lose the energy and determination to fight back after those early pressures and after the exile of more than half the population of Palestine.

The ‘Israeli’ defeat in the 33-day and 22-day wars: Signs of steep decline

Two important events are the Zionist regime’s unimaginable military and political defeat against the Lebanese Islamic Resistance in the 33-day war in Lebanon and the humiliating defeat this regime faced in the 22-day war on the people and the legitimate government of Palestine in Gaza.

The Resistance of the Palestinian People: An obstacle in the way of ‘Israel’

Of course, the Palestinian nation is powerful, and its people have always been proving this. The Palestinian nation has proven that it has the power to resist. It has proven that it is highly motivated and that it will undoubtedly break the teeth of the brutal and blood-thirsty aggressor.

With its resistance and steadfastness, the Palestinian nation has created a big and insoluble problem for the fake and usurping Zionist entity, a trouble that this fake regime had not faced over the past 50 years.

The pressure that the Zionists and their supporters exert on the oppressed people of Palestine is because their movement and their uprising have created such a problem for global arrogance and colonialism that all their calculations have been ruined.