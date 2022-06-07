Hezbollah Deputy SG: Group Ready to Act If Lebanon Says “Israel” Violating Water Rights

By Staff, Reuters

Hezbollah is ready to take action "including force" against “Israeli” gas operations in disputed waters once the Lebanese government adopts a clearer policy, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, the deputy secretary general of the Resistance group told Reuters on Monday.

Sheikh Qassem's comments came a day after a vessel operated by London-based Energean [ENOG.L] arrived off the coast to develop a gas field known as Karish.

The “Israeli” entity says the field is part of its exclusive economic zone while Lebanon has begun to claim it lies within its territory.

Lebanon's president and premier in statements both warned the entity against operations in Karish, prompting fears of a violent escalation over the issue.

For its part, Hezbollah said on Monday it would act only if the Lebanese government formally accuses the apartheid entity of violating maritime rights.

"When the Lebanese state says that the ‘Israelis’ are assaulting our waters and our oil, then we are ready to do our part in terms of pressure, deterrence and use of appropriate means – including force," Sheikh Qassem said.

"The issue requires a decisive decision from the Lebanese state," His Eminence added, saying that Hezbollah "urged the government to hurry up, to set a deadline for itself".

Sheikh Qassem said Hezbollah would act "no matter the responses" even if it led to a broader conflict.

Lebanon said on Monday it would invite a US mediator to Beirut to resume indirect negotiations with the “Israeli” entity over the disputed maritime boundaries, which have been stalled since last year.

On Monday, Sheikh Qassem hinted that a fresh plan would have to be negotiated since Lebanon's parliamentary elections last month had triggered a new government formation process.

"The most important step that we must take as soon as possible is forming a government, because the country without a government will collapse towards an even worse situation," His Eminence said.

Sheikh Qassem declined to comment on whether Hezbollah would approve a new term for caretaker premier Najib Mikati or if it had suggested names as a successor to President Michel Aoun.

Hezbollah deputy SG said the next priority would be focusing on financial recovery, saying a preliminary relief agreement with the International Monetary Fund was a "necessary bridge" to access other funding in Lebanon.