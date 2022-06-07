Iran Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Expressing Tehran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian resistance and struggle for freedom, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Muslim states that have normalized ties with Israel will regret betraying the cause of Palestine.

A number of religious and political leaders as well as officials of Lebanese and Palestinian groups met with the Iranian foreign minister in Tehran on Sunday.

Highlighting the special and strategic place of Palestine and al-Quds in Imam Khomeini's thinking and vision, Amir Abdollahian said the late founder of the Islamic Republic viewed the Palestinian cause as the Muslim world’s top priority.

The foreign minister also underlined that Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as per Imam Khomeini's view, attaches special importance to the issue of liberating Palestine and believes that the entire Palestinian land must be liberated from the occupation of the murderous Zionists, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Amir Abdollahian also pointed to Iran’s full support for the Palestinian resistance, saying the Islamic Republic will not back down from its principled stance on the matter despite all pressures.

He underscored that Iran will not relinquish the rights of the Iranian people in the negotiations, nor will it ignore the rights of the Muslim people of Palestine with regard to the Palestinian issue. “We will continue to support the resistance and the struggle of the Palestinian people for freedom.”

The foreign minister further slammed the move by some regional countries to establish and normalize ties with the Zionist regime as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause, saying those countries will regret their move.

He went on to say that the ultimate solution to the Palestinian issue is the return of refugees to Palestine and holding a referendum with the participation of the true inhabitants of that land.

In the meeting, leaders and representatives of political factions as well as Palestinian and Lebanese resistance groups gave reports on the latest political developments in Palestine and Lebanon.

They also outlined their viewpoints about Imam Khomeini’s role and the Islamic Revolution’s impact on the rise and victory of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance. They also appreciated Iran’s support for the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon.