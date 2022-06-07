Syria’s Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Aggression near Damascus

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian media said the country’s air defenses intercepted ‘Israeli’ missiles in the sky over the southern part of the capital, Damascus, with no casualties reported as a result of the aggression.

State-run SANA news agency, citing an unnamed military source, said the air defenses late on Monday confronted an ‘Israeli’ missile aggression that targeted the southern countryside of Damascus, shooting down most of the missiles.

“At exactly 11:18 p.m. this evening, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points south of the city of Damascus, and our air defense media confronted the aggression's missiles and shot down most of them," the military source said.

"The losses were limited to material damage," the source added.

The latest ‘Israeli’ aggression came less than three weeks after at least three people were killed in the regime’s airstrikes on the outskirts of Damascus.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the ‘Israeli’ regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

The Zionist occupation regime frequently targets military positions inside Syria.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories which many view as a knee-jerk reaction to the country's increasing success in confronting terrorism.

The Tel Aviv regime has been a key supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.

Syria has, on numerous occasions, complained to the United Nations about the incessant ‘Israeli’ aggression.