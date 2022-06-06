Iranian FM: Anti-Iran IAEA Resolution’s Masterminds Responsible for Consequences

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says the countries that are pushing for adoption of an anti-Iranian resolution by the United Nations nuclear watchdog should also bear the repercussions of such a move.

“Those who push for anti-Iran resolution at IAEA will be responsible for all the consequences,” the top diplomat tweeted on Sunday.

The remarks came a day before a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA]’s Board of Governors. The event is reportedly set to adopt an anti-Iran resolution, drafted by Britain, France, Germany, and the United States, to accuse the Islamic Republic of withholding cooperation with the agency.

The expected adoption of the resolution also comes following a trip by the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories.

Iran has previously cautioned the IAEA against allowing the Israeli regime – which is leading a constant bid aimed at incriminating Iran’s nuclear work – against allowing Tel Aviv to influence the agency’s independent mandate and decision-making.

The Israeli regime continues to be the sole possessor of nuclear arms in the Middle East region, with a stockpile of hundreds of atomic warheads. Due to the cover provided by the US and Europeans, however, the regime has always refused to open up its nuclear sites to IAEA inspectors and also refused to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

Iran has also repeatedly cautioned in the past that adoption of an anti-Iranian resolution was counterproductive to ongoing talks aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

“We welcome a good, strong & lasting agreement,” Amir Abdollahian said. “It's within reach if US/E3 [Washington and the European trio] are realistic,” he added.