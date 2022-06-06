“Israeli” Media: “Israel” Considering Expanded Travel Warning Amid Fears of Iranian Op

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity is considering issuing travel warnings for additional countries due to concerns Iran may seek to wage offensives against traveling “Israelis”, it was reported Sunday.

Channel 12, without citing a source, noted fears that Iran may see “Israelis” traveling for summer as targets for retaliation operations. The network did not say what nations were being considered for the updated travel advisory.

The report comes after the entity’s so-called National Security Council revised its travel warning for Turkey last month. The council said there was a concrete threat to “Israelis” by what it called "Iranian ‘terrorist’ operatives" there and in nearby countries.

In a statement on its website, the NSC alleged that the potential for Iranian plots to harm “Israelis” grew “after ‘Israel’ was accused of the death of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards officer."

Col. Hassan Sayyed Khodaei was shot five times in his car by two gunmen on motorbikes in Tehran on May 22.

The “Israeli” entity believes Iran has an increased motivation to launch operations on “Israeli” targets, according to Channel 12, reportedly raising the security alert level at its embassies and consulates globally.

Last week, Iran's Fars news agency issued details on five “Israelis” it warned could be targeted by Tehran.

The semi-official news agency described the listed “Israelis” as "experts in the field of military, security, defense, cyber and technology of the interim Zionist regime."