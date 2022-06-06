No Script

Kashmiris Mark Imam Khomeini’s 33rd Departure Anniversary [Photos]

folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 7 hours ago
By Ovain Ali | Kashmir

Late founder and father of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Ruhollah Khomeini’s 33rd death anniversary was observed across Kashmir on Sunday. Several events were held to mark the occasion.

Renowned scholars and intellectuals expressed their views and offered tributes to Imam Khomeini [RA].

The daylong Annual Educational Conference was held at Madina Public School, Arampora Pattan to commemorate the anniversary of the great leader.

Moulana Abass Ansari shed light on the life of Imam Khomeini and paid rich tributes to his memory.

He said the great leader abolished monarchy and established Islamic rule in Iran.

