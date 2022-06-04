Energean Power FPSO Crosses Suez Canal towards ‘Israeli’-occupied Karish Field

By Staff, Agencies

Energean’s new FPSO, which was specially constructed for the Karish field off the ‘Israeli’-occupied Lebanese-Palestinian borders, crossed the Suez Canal while on its way from a shipyard in Singapore to waters off the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

Offshore Energy reported in early May that the Energean Power FPSO had left Sembcorp Marine’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore, heading to the Zionist entity. With this milestone achieved, Energean remained on track to deliver the first gas from the Karish project in 3Q 2022.

In a social media update on Friday, Suez Canal Authority informed that the FPSO vessel had crossed the canal. The FPSO was directed and towed by four vessels belonging to the canal authority.

Karish is a natural oil and gas naval field located some 100 kilometers off the occupied Palestinian shores. The confirmed gas reserves in the field amount to 1.3 trillion cubic feet. Initial estimations published by Reuters pointed to that the gas reserves in the same field are around 1.8 trillion cubic feet.

The area, breached by the ‘Israeli’ enemy, is an economic zone rich in fields that purely belong to Lebanon. It stretches over a minimum area of 863 square kilometers and a maximum of 2200 square kilometers.

Energean previously said that, from sail-away to first gas, it expects four to five months to pass, with the remaining operations including tow, hook-up, and commissioning of the vessel. The final commissioning work will be performed offshore upon arrival in the ‘Israeli’-occupied waters.

In March 2022, Energean connected the Karish gas field to the so-called ‘Israel’ National Gas Line [INGL], saying it was an important milestone in facilitating the operational readiness of the Karish field development.