No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Earth Is Suffocating: CO2 Level Passes A New Climate Milestone

Earth Is Suffocating: CO2 Level Passes A New Climate Milestone
folder_openInternational News access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration [NOAA] warned that the concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in May were 50 percent higher than during the pre-industrial era, reaching levels not seen on Earth for about four million years.

The main US climate agency said on Friday that “The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere passed the threshold of 420 parts per million [ppm].” PPM is a unit of measurement used to quantify pollution in the atmosphere.

Global warming caused by humans, particularly through the production of electricity using fossil fuels, transport, the production of cement, or even deforestation, is responsible for the new high, the NOAA said.

CO2 is a greenhouse gas that traps heat, gradually causing global warming. It remains in the atmosphere and oceans for thousands of years.

Its warming effect is already causing dramatic consequences, noted NOAA, including the multiplication of heatwaves, droughts, fires or floods.

“Carbon dioxide is at levels our species has never experienced before – this is not new,” said Pieter Tans, a scientist with the Global Monitoring Laboratory at NOAA.

“We have known about this for half a century, and have failed to do anything meaningful about it. What’s it going to take for us to wake up?”

Before the Industrial Revolution, levels of CO2 held steady at about 280ppm, a level maintained for approximately 6,000 years of human civilization that preceded industrialization, according to NOAA.

The level now is comparable to what it was between 4.1 and 4.5 million years ago, when CO2 levels were near or above 400ppm, the NOAA said.

At that time, sea levels were between five and 25 meters higher than now, high enough to submerge many of today’s major cities. Large forests also occupied parts of the Arctic, according to studies.

earth CO2 ClimateChange

Comments

  1. Related News
Earth Is Suffocating: CO2 Level Passes A New Climate Milestone

Earth Is Suffocating: CO2 Level Passes A New Climate Milestone

3 hours ago
WHO: Monkeypox Poses “Moderate Risk” to Public Health

WHO: Monkeypox Poses “Moderate Risk” to Public Health

5 days ago
WHO: No Need for Mass Vaccination against Monkeypox

WHO: No Need for Mass Vaccination against Monkeypox

7 days ago
WHO: World Faces “Formidable” Challenges over COVID-19, Monkeypox

WHO: World Faces “Formidable” Challenges over COVID-19, Monkeypox

12 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 04-06-2022 Hour: 02:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot