No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations – Islamic Jihad

Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations – Islamic Jihad
folder_openPalestine access_time 56 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of Palestine’s Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhalah said that Imam Khomeini’s movement did change global equations.

Over 40 years ago, Islamic Revolution started under the leadership of Imam Khomeini- the Father of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran and the Founder of the Islamic Republic, al-Nakhalah said on the departure anniversary of the late Imam on June 4, according to Palestine Alyoum news website.

On the 14th day of Khordad, the third month of the Iranian calendar year, Imam Khomeini passed away at the age of 86.

As the Palestinian official noted, Imam Khomeini's presence and movement gave meaning to the lives of Muslims worldwide.

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Nakhalah criticized the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime of ‘Israel’ and said the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a supporter of the Palestinian nation and their resistance.

Israel Iran Palestine palestinian resistance factions IslamicJihad ImamKhomeini IslamicRevolution

Comments

  1. Related News
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations – Islamic Jihad

Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations – Islamic Jihad

56 minutes ago
Fourth Palestinian Martyred by IOF since Wednesday

Fourth Palestinian Martyred by IOF since Wednesday

one day ago
‘Israeli’ Occupation Committed 148 Violations against Palestinian Journalists in May

‘Israeli’ Occupation Committed 148 Violations against Palestinian Journalists in May

2 days ago
‘Israeli’ Forces Kill Liberated Palestinian Detainee in West Bank

‘Israeli’ Forces Kill Liberated Palestinian Detainee in West Bank

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 04-06-2022 Hour: 11:19 Beirut Timing

whatshot