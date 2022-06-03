No Script

Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” on Path to Self-destruction

folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies 

In an unprecedented manner, former Mossad spy agency Director Tamir Pardo spoke out against the conduct of the Knesset.

In a lecture titled “‘Israel’ has chosen to activate its self-destruction mechanism," Pardo said: “Please stop before it's too late. We've learned nothing. When we live in a global village, everything is transparent, and everyone watches what goes on here day after day and, unfortunately, is waiting: Are we willing to read the writing on the wall? Have we learned nothing?”

Noting “Israel” is a wealthy and established entity and a leader in the fields of high-tech, agriculture, and medicine, Pardo lamented that, it is divided and bleeds when dangers that have not passed and those who seek our demise wait for things to get worse. "Just a little more, and the self-destruction mechanism – the mutual hatred – will activate."

“After four election campaigns in two years, ‘Israel’ established a complex government that garnered a Knesset majority, and to date, even with 58, this ‘Israeli’ government has not been toppled,” Prado stated.

Blasting the Likud, he confirmed: "The party and the coalition that were ousted refuse to acknowledge the outcome and address the prime minister by his title. That doesn't show a lack of consideration; that is a statement that I do not recognize this government, its laws, and its authority. This is not a struggle among people, this is the statement of a leader with dozens of Knesset seats.

The former spy chief decried criticism of “Israel's” security system, which he said: "has gone above and beyond for a very long time." He said, "Even unprecedented abilities have an expiration date, and that has happened in other places around the world."

Israel knesset mossad IsraeliOccupation

