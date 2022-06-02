Fourth Palestinian Martyred by IOF since Wednesday

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] have shot dead a Palestinian boy near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the fourth since Wednesday.

The 17-year-old teenage boy, identified as Odeh Mohammad Odeh, was shot dead in the vicinity of the separation wall in the village of al-Midya, west of Ramallah, on Thursday afternoon, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement.

The ministry said Odeh was brought to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, but he succumbed to his wounds despite attempts to save his life.

Odeh was the fourth Palestinian shot and killed by the IOF in the West Bank since Wednesday, and the 63rd since January.

Later on Thursday, the Palestinian Authority’s [PA] Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh issued a statement, condemning the killing of Odeh by the IOF as well as "all the horrific crimes committed against our children and loved ones.”

Shtayyeh said the perpetrators of such crimes are determined to murder Palestinians.

He further noted that Odeh is another child killed in continuation of “Israeli” crimes, which include a long list of targeting children, women and the elderly, "as a result of the international community's continuation of its double-standard policies that encourage the perpetrators to continue their crimes."

The PA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also condemned the killing of Odeh in a separate statement, calling for international action to stop Israel's crimes against Palestinians.

Meanwhile, head of an organization representing families of Palestinians killed by the apartheid “Israeli” entity said on Thursday that IOF have shot and killed 70 Palestinians in the occupied territories since the start of this year.

Mohammad Sbeihat added that there have been 13 children less than 18 years of age and five women among 70 Palestinians killed by IOF since this year began.

Earlier on Thursday, the IOF shot dead Ayman Mheisen, a 21-year-old Palestinian, during an armed confrontation in the refugee camp of al-Dheisha, south of Bethlehem.

On Wednesday, “Israeli” troops fatally shot Palestinian journalist Ghofran Warasnah and a youth, Bilal Kabaha, in separate shootings in the occupied West Bank.

Warasnah, 31, was shot in the chest at the entrance of the Al Arroub refugee camp near al-Khalil city. The IOF alleged that the journalist had “advanced” toward soldiers with a knife.

Kabaha, 24, was martyred in an “Israeli” raid north of the occupied West Bank in the village of Yabad near Jenin. After opening fire on her, “Israeli” forces prevented Red Crescent medics from approaching her for 20 minutes.

Following the murders on Wednesday, the PA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to immediately interfere to stop the “Israeli” regime’s extra-judicial killings of Palestinian people, denouncing them as “war crimes.”

PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh held the “Israeli” entity’s premier Naftali Bennett responsible for the killings.

