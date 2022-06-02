Argentina Tops Italy in Finalissima 2022 Soccer Cup

By Staff, Agencies

Argentina beat Italy on Wednesday in the Finalissima 2022 soccer match, which pit the champions of South America against their European counterparts.

Copa America victors Argentina and UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy played in the third edition of the showdown, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, with Argentina coming out on top with a score of 2-0.

Argentina ended a 28-year-long trophy-less drought by winning the 2021 Copa America, beating Brazil to clinch a record-equaling 15th title.

The match was Argentina’s first bout against a European team since the COVID pandemic, and continues its unbeaten run of 32 games.

Italy, which booked its place by claiming the European crown last year, was looking to put the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup behind them, players told ESPN.

"We wrote history in [Wembley] stadium, so we gave a great emotion to all Italians," said Lorenzo Insigne of Italy.

"It will be a very important match for us in order to start over again and to bring Italy back to where it deserves [to be] and where we always were."

With this win, Argentina can now focus on maintaining its impressive momentum ahead of the World Cup in November.