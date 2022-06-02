No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Argentina Tops Italy in Finalissima 2022 Soccer Cup

Argentina Tops Italy in Finalissima 2022 Soccer Cup
folder_openMiscellaneous access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Argentina beat Italy on Wednesday in the Finalissima 2022 soccer match, which pit the champions of South America against their European counterparts.

Copa America victors Argentina and UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy played in the third edition of the showdown, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, with Argentina coming out on top with a score of 2-0.

Argentina ended a 28-year-long trophy-less drought by winning the 2021 Copa America, beating Brazil to clinch a record-equaling 15th title.

The match was Argentina’s first bout against a European team since the COVID pandemic, and continues its unbeaten run of 32 games.

Italy, which booked its place by claiming the European crown last year, was looking to put the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup behind them, players told ESPN.

"We wrote history in [Wembley] stadium, so we gave a great emotion to all Italians," said Lorenzo Insigne of Italy.

"It will be a very important match for us in order to start over again and to bring Italy back to where it deserves [to be] and where we always were."

With this win, Argentina can now focus on maintaining its impressive momentum ahead of the World Cup in November.

italy argentina WorldCup

Comments

  1. Related News
Argentina Tops Italy in Finalissima 2022 Soccer Cup

Argentina Tops Italy in Finalissima 2022 Soccer Cup

4 hours ago
Pollution Responsible for 1 in 6 Deaths Across Planet

Pollution Responsible for 1 in 6 Deaths Across Planet

15 days ago
New Record: Brazil’s Amazon Deforestation Hits April High

New Record: Brazil’s Amazon Deforestation Hits April High

26 days ago
Musk to Acquire Twitter for about $44B

Musk to Acquire Twitter for about $44B

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 02-06-2022 Hour: 02:39 Beirut Timing

whatshot