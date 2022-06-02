No Script

Khomeini For All: Kashmir Marks Imam Khomeini’s 33rd Demise Anniversary [Photos]

Photo Credit: Ovain Ali | Kashmir

The global nature of the Islamic Revolution, with its late founder Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, is being recalled and remembered by many throughout the world including Kashmir.

People in Kashmir under the banner head of the Hussaini movement took part in various activities like nationwide poster campaigns, social media trends, webinar, and global Twitter trends.

The idea of Imam Khomeini as a global leader was forwarded to the general audience. His values as a man of morals, virtue, dignity, and steadfastness of purpose were discussed and popularized.

The trends and the webinars reached a large number of audiences and made many people acknowledge the work of Imam Khomeini in the field of revolutionary politics and ideology of resistance.

