Gunman Kills Four in Oklahoma Medical Center

By Staff, Agencies

A man armed with a rifle and a handgun killed four people inside a medical building in Tusla, Oklahoma, on Wednesday before fatally shooting himself, police said.

This is the latest in a series of mass shootings in the United States.

Police arrived at the St. Francis Hospital campus three minutes after receiving a call about the shooting on Wednesday afternoon and followed the sound of gunfire up to the Natalie Building's second floor, Tulsa deputy police chief Eric Dalgleish told reporters.

The officers contacted the victims and the suspect five minutes later, Dalgleish said, according to Reuters.

Police responses have come under scrutiny as last week, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a Texas school classroom while officers waited outside for nearly an hour.

When asked by reporters whether police had refreshed training or thinking about active shooters after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, Dalgleish said, "I think that's probably fresh on everyone's minds."

"I will say Tulsa revisits that topic regularly. I was very happy with what we know so far regarding the response of our officers," Dalgleish said.

Police in Tulsa said they were trying to determine the suspect's identity, who they estimated was aged between 35 and 40 and had no details yet on his motive.

The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and offered support to state and local officials in Tulsa.