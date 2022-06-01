Iran Dismisses French, German Statements on Seizure of Greek Tankers

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry categorically rejected the “one-sided and unjustifiable” statements issued by France and Germany in condemnation of seizure of two Greek oil tankers in the Gulf.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh derided the statements issued by the spokespersons of the French and German foreign ministries about the seizure of the Greek vessels as the carbon copies of the same text.

“We strongly reject such one-sided and unjustifiable statements that have apparently turned into a constant habit for those who issue them,” the Iranian spokesman said.

The comments came after France and Germany described Iran's seizure of the two Greek-flagged oil tankers in the Gulf as “a serious violation of international law” and called on Tehran to release the vessels and their crew immediately.

Khatibzadeh advised Paris and Berlin to “support the judicial processes based upon the international regulations whose purpose is ensuring the freedom of navigation and maritime security” instead of “escaping to forward” and “expressing unreasonable support for the violations committed by the Greek ships”.

“Sadly, those countries [France and Germany] are protesting the legal measures taken in Iran while they remain silent on the illegal seizure of an Iranian-flagged ship by the Greek officials and the unloading of its cargo in extraterritorial compliance with the domestic laws and rules of another country [the US],” the spokesman deplored.

Khatibzadeh also reminded France and Germany that such an inappropriate interference in Iran’s independent judicial processes would not help address problems by any means.

“As we have already told the Greek officials, they had better settle the issues through legal and judicial manners provided by our country’s [Iran’s] competent authorities instead of [resorting to] political and media moves,” he concluded.

The two Greek oil tankers, Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon, were seized near Iran’s southern port city of Asaluyeh and near Hendorabi island on May 27 for maritime violations.

According to the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, all crew members of both Greek ships are in full health and being protected while on board in accordance with international law, and they are provided with necessary services.