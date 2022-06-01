No Script

‘Israeli’ Forces Kill Liberated Palestinian Detainee in West Bank

'Israeli' Forces Kill Liberated Palestinian Detainee in West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time 16 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation military forces shot and killed a Palestinian woman in the southern part of the occupied West Bank over an alleged stabbing attempt against the Zionist regime's soldiers, amid heightening tensions in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories in recent weeks.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation military claimed in a statement that the attempted stabbing occurred close to al-Arroub refugee camp, located 15 kilometers south of Bethlehem, on Wednesday morning.

The statement further alleged that a woman approached a Zionist soldiers with a knife in her hand and tried to stab him.

‘Israeli’ troops at the scene then opened fire at the woman and killed her. No ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers were injured despite the alleged stabbing attempt.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the 31-year-old victim as Ghufran Haroun Hamed Warasneh, a former security detainee.

The ministry said the bullet entered her body under her left arm and exited on the right side.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] said the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces prevented its medical staff from approaching Warasnah, and they managed to do only 20 minutes after her injury.

Martyr Warasnah was liberated from the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s detention, is an al-Khalil University media graduate, and worked as a journalist for several local radios.

