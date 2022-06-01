- Home
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
By Staff, Agencies
Russia's nuclear forces are holding drills in the Ivanovo province, northeast of Moscow, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian defense ministry as saying on Wednesday.
Some 1,000 servicemen are exercising in intense maneuvers using over 100 vehicles including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, Interfax added.
