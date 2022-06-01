No Script

Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russia's nuclear forces are holding drills in the Ivanovo province, northeast of Moscow, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian defense ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Some 1,000 servicemen are exercising in intense maneuvers using over 100 vehicles including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, Interfax added.

