Imam Khamenei to Pope Francis: We Expect You to Defend People of Palestine, Yemen

folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff

Head of the Iranian Islamic Seminaries Ayatollah Alireza Arafi conveyed the message of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei to world’s Catholic Christian Leader Pope Francis in Vatican on Tuesday.

In the message, Imam Khamenei praised some stances adopted by Pope Francis in strengthening relationship between Islam and Christianity and defending the oppressed people in the world and emphasized, “We expect you to continue to work to defend the oppressed people of the world, especially in Palestine and Yemen, and to have a clear and transparent stance in that respect.”

Pope Francis, for his part, conveyed his greetings to Imam Khamenei and other Iranian religious dignitaries and personalities, adding, “We also accept all the issues the Iranian Leader says in the field.”

During their meeting, the two religious personalities called for the significance of synergy and cooperation among religions.

Palestine yemen pope francis ImamKhamenei

