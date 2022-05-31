Netanyahu’s Case 4000: Court Refuses Prosecution’s Request to Amend Indictment

By Staff, Agencies

The occupied al-Quds District Court on Tuesday rejected the prosecution's key request in the public corruption trial of former Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to amend its Case 4000 indictment narrative, while approving a more minor request to amend the Case 1000 narrative.

The rejection is a major setback for the prosecution, but the judges notably left the door open to a conviction using an esoteric provision of the law.

On May 15, in a stunning reversal, the prosecution filed the request to amend the indictment.

According to the request, the Zionist entity would back off from giving an exact week when a key meeting took place between Netanyahu and key prosecution witness Shlomo Filber. Instead, it would have claimed the meeting took place without giving a date other than saying it was around the time when Filber was appointed Communications Ministry director-general.

The reversal came after a win by the defense when they used a mix of GPS cellphone location data as well as data from the Prime Minister’s Office security clearance records to demonstrate that Filber could not have met with Netanyahu at the time that the prosecution said a critical meeting took place.