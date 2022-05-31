No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Lebanon Re-elects Nabih Berri as Speaker for Seventh Term

Lebanon Re-elects Nabih Berri as Speaker for Seventh Term
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese lawmakers re-elected Nabih Berri as parliament speaker Tuesday for a seventh consecutive term.

Aged 84, Berri clinched a new four-year term during parliament's opening session on Tuesday with the votes of 65 of the parliament's 128 members.

Berri will preside over a deeply fragmented parliament prone to the kind of deadlock that has paralyzed Lebanese politics for decades.

Lawmakers will be called upon to push through long-overdue reforms to stem a financial crisis that has plunged most Lebanese into poverty.

Lebanon NabihBerri LebaneseParliament

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Re-elects Nabih Berri as Speaker for Seventh Term

Lebanon Re-elects Nabih Berri as Speaker for Seventh Term

4 hours ago
Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine: Those Who Bet on Weakness of Resistance Are Delusional

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine: Those Who Bet on Weakness of Resistance Are Delusional

6 hours ago
Capatgon Smuggling Attempt Thwarted at Beirut Airport, Saudi National Arrested

Capatgon Smuggling Attempt Thwarted at Beirut Airport, Saudi National Arrested

one day ago
Lebanese President Signs Decree to Form ’National Council for Pricing Policy’

Lebanese President Signs Decree to Form ’National Council for Pricing Policy’

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 31-05-2022 Hour: 02:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot