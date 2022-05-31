- Home
Lebanon Re-elects Nabih Berri as Speaker for Seventh Term
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanese lawmakers re-elected Nabih Berri as parliament speaker Tuesday for a seventh consecutive term.
Aged 84, Berri clinched a new four-year term during parliament's opening session on Tuesday with the votes of 65 of the parliament's 128 members.
Berri will preside over a deeply fragmented parliament prone to the kind of deadlock that has paralyzed Lebanese politics for decades.
Lawmakers will be called upon to push through long-overdue reforms to stem a financial crisis that has plunged most Lebanese into poverty.
