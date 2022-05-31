Rockets Strike US Occupation’s Ain Al-Assad Base in Iraq

By Staff, Agencies

The Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq, where US occupation forces are stationed in the country, has come under fire from what appear to be 122mm missiles, local media reported on Monday.

According to preliminary eyewitness reports, at least two missiles hit the base, however, the extent of material and humanitarian losses has not been identified yet.

Moreover, following the operation, the US reportedly deployed spy drones and helicopters in the area of the nearby village of al-Baghdadi, Iraq.

The missiles that targeted the base reportedly hit the southern part of the installation, and shortly after that, the US occupation forces sealed all the doors at the facility.

An Iraqi group called the International Resistance Faction issued a statement claiming responsibility for the targeting of the Ain al-Assad base.

Earlier, Iraqi media reported that several drones had targeted a US base in Erbil, Iraq.

The base, where US occupation troops are still stationed despite the fact that the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign troops from its territory, is subject to shelling quite regularly.

One of the most serious was the missile operation in January 2020 by Iran in retaliation for the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani by US forces.